U.S. mortgage rates remain in holding pattern under 3% threshold

U.S. mortgage rates again essentially held firm this week staying under the 3% mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.88% for the week ending Sept. 23 — up slightly from 2.86% last week. Four months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.90%. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “The slowdown in economic growth around the world has caused…