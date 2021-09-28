Paris ready-to-wear makes a comeback as Dior steals the show

PARIS (AP) — Paris Fashion Week is back after a coronavirus-related hiatus. The high fashion world went mainly digital for a year over the pandemic, but big hitters like Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton are finally returning to the live runway this season. The must-have accessories? The face mask and health pass, bien sur.



Dior made sure Tuesday’s ready-to-wear comeback — with VIPs such as actress Rosamund Pike and tennis ace Roger Federer -- made the first full day of its spring-summer 2022 collections get off to a glitzy start. It was the famed house’s first ready-to-wear runway since March 2020 and an emotional return for some.



Here are some highlights:



DIOR REVIVES THE “SLIM LOOK”



Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri dived into the Dior archives to return with a playful collection that celebrates color and graphic form.



All around the venue — in an annex inside Paris’ Tuileries Garden -- were colored blocks and retro signs that were a clue to the collection’s 1960s aesthetic.



The show was a homage to former designer Marc Bohan, whose “Slim Look” collection from 1961 defined a generation. (Liz Taylor famously ordered 12 gowns immediately from that iconic show.)



On Tuesday, Chiuri revamped Bohan’s slim styles with her contemporary twist. Bold color blocking — riffing off the decor — came in a camera-snapping palette of raspberry, red, navy, orange and green.



The display evoked a dream world. Models rotated robotically around the decor to off-kilter music. Stylish boxy 60s jackets with graphic statement pockets mixed with sporty vests and dresses that channeled a tennis skirt. The main let down of the otherwise tasteful collection were a series of silken boxer pajamas — which made the house appear like it was trying too hard to be youthful.



BACK TO BUSINESS AS USUAL? NOT...