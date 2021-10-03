Former Marseille president, businessman Bernard Tapie dies

PARIS (AP) — Bernard Tapie, a flamboyant businessman who was beloved by sports fans for leading French soccer club Marseille to glory but also dogged by legal battles and corruption investigations, has died. He was 78.



A feature of French life for decades, Tapie's death Sunday unleashed tributes from across the worlds of sports, politics, business and entertainment in France, reflecting the wide-ranging, storied and repeatedly controversial variety of his multiple careers and endeavors.



“He led a thousand lives,” the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a message of condolence to his family. It said Tapie's “ambition, energy and enthusiasm were a source of inspiration for generations of French.”



Tapie's wife, Dominique, and their two children announced his death to the Marseille newspaper La Provence, which he owned. Tapie had been fighting cancer, diagnosed in 2017. Tapie also had two other children from a previous marriage.



The family's statement said Tapie wanted to be buried in Marseille, “the city of his heart." He was adored there by fans of the city's soccer club, which counts Macron among its supporters. The club tweeted that “he will leave a great void in the hearts of the people of Marseille."



Lille and Marseille fans joined together in a moment’s applause before their match on Sunday as a picture of Tapie was shown on Lille's scoreboard. Marseille players wore black armbands.



Tapie's popularity peaked during the 1980's and ‘90’s when, as club president, he guided Marseille to victory in the 1993 Champions League. Marseille is the only French club to have won European soccer's showcase club competition.



Euphoric Marseille fans sang “We Are the Champions” late into the night after defender Basile Boli’s bullet header defeated Italian giant AC...