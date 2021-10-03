Reaching pre-pandemic levels, 'Venom' debuts with $90.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Pandemic moviegoing is finally starting to look like pre-pandemic moviegoing. Sony Pictures' Marvel sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” blew away expectations to debut with $90.1 million in ticket sales, making it easily the best opening of the pandemic, according to studio estimates Sunday.



“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” had been forecast to open with closer to half that total. But the film, which is playing exclusively in theaters, exceeded even the debut of the 2018 original. “Venom,” the “Spider-Man” offshoot that introduced Tom Hardy's parasitic alien symbiote, launched with $80.3 million. Only 2019's “Joker” ($96.2 million) has ever opened bigger in October.



The result — along with robust international sales for the James Bond film “No Time to Die” — constituted the best news for movie theaters in more than 18 months.



“With apologies to Mr. Twain: The death of movies has been greatly exaggerated,” Tom Rothman, chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.



Both “Let There Be Carnage” and MGM's “No Time to Die” had originally been set to open last year. Believing the best box-office return would happen with an exclusive release in theaters, both studios (neither of which has a major streaming platform) held out for better moviegoing conditions. Over the weekend, their wait was rewarded.



“No Time to Die," which opens in North America on Friday, launched with $119.1 million in 54 overseas markets. The pace, according to MGM and Universal Pictures (which has many international rights), was roughly in line with the opening for “Skyfall.” Following its London premiere last week, “No Time to Die" — the 25th Bond film and Daniel Craig's last outing as the super spy — grossed $25.6 million in the United Kingdom...