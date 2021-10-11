Reports: Southwest Airlines cancels 1,000 flights on Sunday

According to multiple media reports, Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 1,000 flights on Sunday and more than 1,800 flights this weekend. The airline blames air traffic control issues and the weather as the reason for the disruptions. The cancelations were due in part to staffing issues at the air traffic control center in Hilliard. Dallas-based Southwest (NYSE: LUV) said on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that "(Air traffic control) issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume…