The Latest: US to drop 19-month ban on nonessential travel

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration says the United States will reopen its land borders for nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



New rules to be announced Wednesday will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals entry to the U.S. regardless of the reason for travel.



That starts in early November, when a similar easing of restrictions is set to kick in for air travel. Senior administration officials previewed the new policy late Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to speak ahead of the formal announcement.



Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to essential travel, such as trade, since the earliest days of the pandemic. Both Mexico and Canada have pressed the U.S. for months to ease restrictions on non-essential travel that have separated families and curtailed leisure trips.



— By Zeke Miller



___



MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:



— Apostolic church leaders in Zimbabwe preach vaccines unrelated to Satanism



— US to reopen land borders in November to fully vaccinated vacation travelers



— Conservative state Republicans move to undercut private employer vaccine mandates



— Russia hits new record for COVID-19 deaths, resists lockdown



___



See all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic



___



HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



SEKE, Zimbabwe — The Apostolic church is one of Zimbabwe’s most skeptical groups when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines. It is also one of the southern African nation’s largest religious denominations.



But many of these Christian churches, which combine traditional beliefs with a...