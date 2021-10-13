Five things you need to know today – Oct. 13, 2021

Good morning, Cincinnati! Here are five things you need to know before you start your busy business day: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport’s new consolidated rental car facility — a massive, five-story, $175 million, multi-year project — will open to customers later this month, and reporter Chris Wetterich got a sneak peek. The CONRAC will improve access to rental cars and shuttles with room for an expanded ticketing area and more. For the second time this year, a…