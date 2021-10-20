Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare receives federal grant to improve access to COVID-19 vaccine

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare received a $1 million federal grant to increase information around — and access to — the COVID-19 vaccine in underserved communities across Memphis, Shelby County, and West Tennessee. In July, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded $121 million in funding to support community-based efforts to increase vaccinations among medically underserved communities. Out the 127 grantees from…