The week in bankruptcies: Headley Grange, Levee Breaks and 3 others

Boston area bankruptcy courts recorded five business filings — including two with total debts above $1 million — during the week that ended Oct. 29. Year to date through Oct. 29, the court recorded 53 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -38 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure…