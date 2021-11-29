Gutterglove to relocate headquarters from Roseville to Tennessee

A year after opening a new manufacturing facility in Tennessee, Roseville-based Gutterglove Inc. is taking its headquarters there as well. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that the company would relocate to Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville. Company CEO Matt Smith said the move is mostly about being closer to the Gutterglove's customers, 70% of whom are in the eastern U.S. "We'll continue to maintain a regional presence in Roseville," Smith said, adding the coronavirus pandemic…