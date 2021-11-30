The United Kingdom's antitrust watchdog has blocked Facebook's acquisition of Giphy and ordered the social network to sell off the GIF-sharing platform, saying the deal hurts social media users and advertisers by stifling competition...Full Article
UK competition watchdog orders Facebook to sell off Giphy
