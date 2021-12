Crews search rubble after 6 die at Illinois Amazon facility

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Search efforts at an Amazon facility in Illinois where at least six people were killed in a tornado were expected to take several days, but authorities said they did not expect to find additional survivors.



The company has not said how many people were in the building not far from St. Louis when the tornado hit at 8:35 p.m. Friday — part of a swarm of twisters across the Midwest and the South that leveled entire communities.



Both sides of the warehouse used to prepare orders for delivery collapsed inward and the roof caved, Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said at a Saturday news conference.



Authorities received reports of workers being trapped and the fire unit arrived within six minutes, according to Whiteford. Police helped pull people from the rubble. While 45 employees survived, six people were killed and a seventh person was airlifted to a hospital.



Whiteford said crews would search the rubble for several days, but considering the significant damage authorities didn’t expect to find further survivors. Authorities have not released names of the victims.



The damage was extensive; the structures steel support pillars were exposed after the walls and roof caved.



“These walls are made out of 11-inch thick concrete, and they’re about 40 feet tall, so a lot of weight from that came down,” Whiteford said.



Among those hoping for answers was Sarah Biermann, whose husband was an Amazon employee and was dropping off his delivery van Friday evening.



“I have no idea what's going on. We're just worried sick," she told KDSK-TV.



Employee Amanda Goss had just started her first week in a new job as an Amazon delivery driver when the tornado hit.



“As I look up, the corner of the building was shaking, and it comes down the garage area and then I...