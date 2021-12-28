Police: 5 killed, including gunman, in Denver area shootings

DENVER (AP) — Police were investigating Tuesday after a gunman went on a shooting rampage through several business districts in the Denver area, killing four people and wounding three others, including an officer as police pursued him.



The suspect also died Monday night after exchanging gunfire with officers in a shopping district in the Denver suburb of Lakewood, police said.



Police said they were still investigating what led to the shootings, which mostly happened in commercial areas.



“We need to dig in and find out what the motive was behind this,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said at a news conference.



The shootings started shortly after 5 p.m. in central Denver along Broadway, a busy street lined by shops, bars and restaurants, where two women were killed and a man was injured, Pazen said. On Tuesday, candles and flower bouquets rested in the doorway of a nearby tattoo shop.



A short time later, a man was fatally shot in another location, Pazen said. Gunshots were also fired along another busy street near Denver Health hospital, but no one was injured, he said.



Later, Denver police chased the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shootings and exchanged gunfire with the person inside, but the suspect was able to get away after “disabling” the police car, Pazen said. The suspect then fled into Lakewood, Pazen said.



Just before 6 p.m., the Lakewood Police Department received a report of shots fired at a business in Lakewood, said John Romero, a spokesman for that department.



A gunshot victim was later found and pronounced dead at the scene, Romero said.



When officers found the car suspected of being involved in the Belmar shopping area, the suspect opened fire and officers shot back. The suspect ran away and allegedly threatened someone in a business with...