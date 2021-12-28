5 killed, including gunman, in Denver shootings
Published
Police are investigating a shooting rampage that spanned several locations in and around Denver and left five people dead, including the gunman. (Dec. 28)
Published
Police are investigating a shooting rampage that spanned several locations in and around Denver and left five people dead, including the gunman. (Dec. 28)
Watch VideoPolice were investigating Tuesday after a gunman went on a shooting rampage through several business districts in and..