Companies keep mum as vaccine mandate goes to Supreme Court

NEW YORK (AP) — Companies that would be affected by a Biden administration vaccine-or-testing requirement for workers have largely remained on the sidelines while the Supreme Court considers whether the rule can be enforced.



The requirement, which would apply to companies with 100 or more employees, has faced numerous court challenges and was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals. Since then, one major company — Starbucks — announced its own vaccine mandate. It said in December that all U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement.



Many companies including Lowe's and Target have publicly said they would abide by any federal vaccine mandate and were taking steps to meet the mandate, but stopped short of coming out with their own requirement. General Motors said Friday that it “stands firmly in support” of COVID-19 vaccination in an e-mail to The Associated Press, and that it was reviewing the rules “with multiple internal and external stakeholders and determining the actions we must take to ensure company-wide understanding and compliance."



“GM continues to encourage employees to get vaccinated given the broad availability of safe and highly effective vaccines, which data consistently show is the best way to protect yourself and those around you," General Motors said.



The arguments before the Supreme Court come as companies of all stripes are grappling with labor shortages made more acute by the rapid spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19. Business groups like the National Federation of Independent Businesses and National Retail Federation have slammed the requirements as onerous and could hinder companies' ability to hire workers.



Jeff Levin-Scherz, population health...