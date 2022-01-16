Mali ex-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies at 76

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the former president of Mali who took office in a landmark election held after a destabilizing coup only to be ousted in another military takeover nearly seven years later, has died. He was 76.



Keita, known to Malians by his initials IBK, had been in declining health since his forced resignation in August 2020, and had sought medical treatment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, shortly after his release from junta custody.



His death early Sunday — announced in an alert by the state broadcaster ORTM — comes as the sprawling African nation faces a deepening political crisis. The coup leader who ousted Keita has no immediate plans for a return to democracy as initially promised.



Keita won the historic 2013 presidential election held to restore democracy after a 2012 coup. But only seven years later he himself was ousted by another military takeover following months of public demonstrations against his presidency. Keita had three years left in his final term when mutinous soldiers detained him at his residence in August 2020 after firing shots outside the house. Hours later, he appeared in a midnight broadcast on state television, telling Malians he would resign immediately.



“I wish no blood to be shed to keep me in power,” Keita said at the time. “I have decided to step down from office.”



West African regional leaders imposed tough economic sanctions earlier this month after Col. Assimi Goita, who heads the transitional government, indicated that the next presidential election won't be held until 2026, after initially agreeing to an election by the end of next month.



A protest movement against Keita’s presidency saw tens of thousands demonstrate in the streets in the months leading up to his overthrow. As discontent with his...