Starbucks drops Covid rules for baristas in wake of Supreme Court ruling

Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) will no longer require baristas to be vaccinated or get weekly testing following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Covid-19 mandate. In late December, the coffee giant said it would follow the mandate, which required companies with 100 or more workers to verify whether staff are vaccinated, and regularly test unvaccinated employees. Starbucks employs 400,000 baristas, with about 14,000 in Washington…