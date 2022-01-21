Bat Out of Hell singer Meat Loaf dies age 74
Published
Meat Loaf, the singer best known for the "Bat Out of Hell" album, has died at the age of 74, a statement on his official Facebook page said this morning.Full Article
Published
Meat Loaf, the singer best known for the "Bat Out of Hell" album, has died at the age of 74, a statement on his official Facebook page said this morning.Full Article
Meat Loaf has died aged 74, his family has confirmed.
The singer leaves behind a grieving wife and two daughters