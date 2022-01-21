American Prodigy Amanda Anisimova Upsets Australian Open Champion Naomi Osaka In Third Round

Defending champion Naomi Osaka is out of the Australian Open after losing to 20-year-old American prodigy Amanda Anisimova in a thrilling third round encounter Friday. Anisimova rallied for a 4-6 6-3 7-6[10-5] victory after losing the first set in a marathon two hours, 15 minutes-long match at Margaret Court Arena. She ended Naomi Osaka's hopes of back-to-back Australian Open crowns after saving