Spirit Airlines, Tyson Foods rise; Cerence, Zimmer fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:



Spirit Airlines Inc., up $3.73 to $25.46



Frontier is buying rival airline Spirit for $2.9 billion in cash and stock to create the nation’s fifth largest carrier.



Peloton Interactive Inc., up $5.15 to $29.75.



The exercise bike and treadmill company is reportedly a buyout target for companies including Amazon and Nike.



Tyson Foods Inc., up $10.80 to $99.09.



The meat producer beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter financial forecasts.



ON Semiconductor Corp., up $4.84 to $62.26.



The semiconductor components maker reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.



Energizer Holdings Inc., up 79 cents to $34.94.



The maker of Energize and Eveready batteries beat analysts' fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.



Cerence Inc., down $19.97 to $43.61.



The automotive artificial intelligence developer trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., down $11.16 to $111.67



The orthopedic device maker's fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.



Allegiant Travel Co., down 12 cents to $173.11.



The parent company of budget airline Allegiant said president John Redmond will take over as CEO on June 1.