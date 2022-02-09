NBC faces scrutiny after its coverage of Mikeala Shiffrin's race

NBC is facing criticism over its coverage of one of Team USA's best athletes faltering during her run in the slalom competition Tuesday. Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish her first run when she missed an early gate and skiied out, or stopped, sitting on the sides of the track for several minutes. NBC trained their cameras for minutes on Shiffron, 26, while commentators noted that this was the second of five events for the champion skier. Fellow athletes, including gymnast Simone Bile and skier…