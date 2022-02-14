Government to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose threat to security

The government of India has issued an order to ban 54 Chinese apps citing that these applications pose a threat to national security. The 54 Chinese apps include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, and Dual Space Lite among others.