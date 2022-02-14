Government to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose threat to security

Government to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose threat to security

IndiaTimes

Published

The government of India has issued an order to ban 54 Chinese apps citing that these applications pose a threat to national security. The 54 Chinese apps include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, and Dual Space Lite among others.

Full Article