Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledged 'the real possibility of war' in Europe
President Biden on Sunday planned to huddle with his national security team, with Harris set to attend upon her return from Germany.Full Article
Watch VideoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed..
Watch VideoU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris warned Russia on Saturday that it will face "unprecedented" financial costs if it..