Europe, Canada close their airspace to Russian airplanes

Europe and Canada said Sunday they would close their airspace to Russian airlines after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, raising the pressure on the United States to do the same.



“We are shutting down the EU airspace for Russians,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.



Canada’s transport minister, Omar Alghabra, said his nation was closing its airspace to all Russian planes to hold the country accountable for an unprovoked attack on its neighbor.



The European Union action came after many of its member countries had said they were barring Russian planes or planned to do so by Sunday night.



Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo tweeted that European skies are “open for those who connect people, not for those who seek to brutally aggress.”



“There is no room in Dutch airspace for a regime that applies unnecessary and brutal violence,” Mark Harbers, the Netherlands’ minister of infrastructure and waterworks, said on Twitter.



A handful of European nations including Spain, Greece and Turkey had resisted closing their airspace before von der Leyen's announcement.



Robert Mann, an aviation consultant in New York, said the moves by the European Union and Canada would put added pressure on the U.S. to also bar Russian flights.



“It is difficult to understand why we are last to move, both operationally and financially,” he said.



Russia has responded by banning flights from several European countries. Russian airline S7 suspended flights to Europe. On Sunday afternoon U.S. time, a Moscow-New York flight by Russian national carrier Aeroflot turned back after passing over Norway, according to flight-tracking services. The plane had been routed to fly over Canada.



Growing tension between Russia and western nations over Russia's invasion of Ukraine have so far had a...