Putin gas cutoff shakes up Europe at little cost to Kremlin

BRUSSELS (AP) — Cutting off natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria cost Russian President Vladimir Putin very little — but it is adding stress on European countries wrestling over how to reduce energy imports that are feeding the Kremlin's war chest and keep a united front on the war in Ukraine.



European Union officials say yielding to Putin's demand to pay for gas in rubles would violate Western sanctions imposed over the war. Poland and Bulgaria were cut off after refusing the demand and say they will manage because they were already working to end their dependence on Russian energy supplies.



But analysts say there is enough ambiguity in the European stance to let the Kremlin continue its efforts to undermine unity among the 27 member countries — even if an implied threat to cut off major customers such as Germany and Italy may turn out to be an empty one because it would cost Russia heavily.



The decision to end gas shipments sent a chill through officials wondering how their utility companies will heat homes and generate electricity next winter but cost Russia very little revenue. Both Poland and Bulgaria are relatively minor customers who were about to end their contracts at the end of the year anyway, giving Putin maximum disruption of what he regards as a hostile alliance for only minimal costs.



Poland's entire gas import was only 10 billion cubic meters per year, out of total European imports of 155 billion from Russia. Gas in roughly that amount is already flowing to Poland from other European countries pitching in to help.



So Russian energy giant Gazprom has lost relatively little revenue but opened a new front in its confrontation with Europe.



“He wants to fragment European countries and their stance toward energy diversification and the overall stance against...