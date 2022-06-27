Higher gas prices won’t stop Independence Day travel, AAA predicts

AAA predicts there will be a record amount of people going on road trips over this Independence Day weekend, even with high gas prices. The organization predicts 42 million people will hit the road from June 30 to July 4. AAA predicts 47.9 million people in the U.S. will travel over the Independence Day holiday weekend. This is an increase of 3.7% over 2021. Travel volumes are just 2% shy of those seen in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic began. The estimation comes from the organization’s yearly…