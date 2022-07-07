Starmer, Sturgeon and Davey respond to Boris Johnson’s resignation: Election, referendum and unity on the table
Labour leader Keir Starmer has led the response to Boris Johnson’s impending resignation, saying he has been “Responsible for lies, scandal and fraud on an industrial scale” North of the border, the Scottish National Party’s Nicola Sturgeon saw the resignation as a renewed opportunity to push for independence, while Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford called [...]Full Article