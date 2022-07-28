Argentina names economy 'super minister' as crisis deepens

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's government announced the appointment of an economic “super minister” Thursday, the third economy minister in less than a month as the country struggles with high inflation and a slumping currency.



Sergio Massa, the head of Congress' lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, will lead a new ministry that combines the current Economy, Productive Development, and Agriculture ministries, President Alberto Fernández’s government said.



The appointment comes only a few weeks since the left-leaning Silvina Batakis was tapped as economy minister after the more moderate Martín Guzmán abruptly quit, saying he wasn't getting political support in dealing with Argentina's economic woes.



Batakis is staying on in the government and will lead the state-owned bank Banco Nación. The former head of the Productive Development ministry, Daniel Scioli, will return to his previous role as ambassador in Brazil. Julián Domínguez, head of the Agriculture Ministry, the other formerly independent ministry, resigned.



Massa, a lawyer who is an influential leader in the governing coalition, will have to resign his legislative seat to take the new post in the Cabinet.



Batakis was sworn in as economy minister on July 4, two days after Guzmán resigned as tensions within the governing alliance burst out in the open.



Since then, Argentina’s already sinking peso has sharply depreciated in the financial markets amid broad expectation that a formal devaluation is all but inevitable at a time when inflation is running at an an annual rate above 60%.



Massa, a powerful former mayor who has long been a presidential hopeful and has a strong base of support among voters in Buenos Aires province, the country’s most populous, is seen as a moderate figure who has strong...