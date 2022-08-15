BREAKING – Political earthquake becomes reality in Kenya: ‘Hustler’ William Ruto BEATS Raila Odinga and takes presidency amid fighting and chaos
Kenya’s electoral committee has just said William Ruto has won the country’s 2022 presidential election, which took place last Tuesday. The announcement comes minutes after fighting broke out at Bomas of Kenya, where the election results were announced. Despite four electoral committee members walking out and ‘disowning’ the result, the IEBC went ahead and said [...]Full Article