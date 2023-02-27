Yellen visits Ukraine, underscores US economic support

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says her first visit to Ukraine underscores Washington's commitment to continuing its economic support for the country. Yellen arrived in the Ukrainian capital Monday amid the din of air raid sirens. She met Ukraine’s top officials and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, laid flowers for fallen soldiers, visited a damaged school and met Ukrainian landmine removal experts. Yellen said the US has provided around $50 billion in security, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s war. The U.S. official repeated several times that Washington will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.