As bourbon booms, thirst for rare brands breeds skullduggery

The best bourbons are buttery, smooth and oaky, and a growing cult of aficionados is willing to pay an astonishing sum to score even a shot of these premium spirits. Some are even willing to bend or break laws. In Oregon, a criminal investigation is under way after an internal probe concluded several state liquor officials used their clout to obtain scarce bourbons, including Pappy Van Winkle. That brand is so popular that it became the focus of crimes in at least three other states. The cases underscore how the elite bourbon business is booming. An industry group says revenues for makers of super-premium American whiskey, including bourbon, grew 141% over the past five years.