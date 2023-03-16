Decisive day for Macron's pension gamble in tense France

France’s standoff over a bill raising the retirement age is heading toward a climax. It could either face a parliamentary vote or be adopted through a special presidential move to force it through the legislature. Garbage workers kept up their strikes on Thursday. And students plan to march on France's lower house of parliament as opponents of the bill seek to maintain pressure on the government to abandon it. Nearly 500,000 people protested around the country Wednesday. Thursday is a crucial day for President Emmanuel Macron. He is seeking to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.