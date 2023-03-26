Philadelphia residents warned about chemical spill in river

Philadelphia residents are being told that they may want to drink only bottled water following a chemical spill into the Delaware River in neighboring Bucks County. Officials said Sunday that a leak late Friday evening at the Trinseo Altuglas chemical facility in Bristol Township spilled between 8,100 and 12,000 gallons of a non-toxic water-based latex finishing solution into the river. Officials said there had been no sign of contaminants in Philadelphia water and there is very low if any risk to health but officials wanted people to be aware so they could consider using bottled water to drink or cook with to further minimize any risk.