Philadelphia: Still no sign of chemicals from upriver spill

Philadelphia water officials say they continue to see no sign of contamination following a chemical spill into the Delaware River upstream from the city. And they are confident water in the city system will be unaffected at least through Wednesday night. Health officials in Bucks County, just north of Philadelphia, said Sunday that a leak late Friday evening at the Trinseo Altuglas chemical facility in Bristol Township spilled between 8,100 and 12,000 gallons of a water-based latex finishing solution. Officials said it is non-toxic to humans, and no known adverse health effects have been reported in the county.