Asia stocks mostly rise after Wall St rally, bank fears ease

Asian shares are mostly higher following a rally on Wall Street as worries over banks following the collapses of several lenders in recent weeks recede. Forceful actions by regulators have helped to calm markets as investors have turned their focus to how central banks might adjust their interest rate policies to take into account how higher rates might affect lenders. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, but rose in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Sydney and Seoul. Oil prices rose and U.S. futures also were higher. The S&P 500 is on track to close a tumultuous month with a modest gain.