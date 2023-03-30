King Charles III addresses German parliament, meets Scholz

King Charles III has become the first monarch to speak before Germany’s parliament. Charles is on his first foreign trip since becoming U.K. king. Charles and queen consort Camilla arrived in Berlin on Wednesday. Crowds of well-wishers and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier greeted the couple at the capital’s iconic Brandenburg Gate. They later attended a banquet in their honor at the presidential palace. The three-day visit has a decidedly political purpose. The U.K. government is trying to mend frayed ties with its continental partners following Brexit. The king also plans to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday.