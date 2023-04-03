A duo once more, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon come up for 'Air'

More than 25 years after they set out to conquer Hollywood together, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are once again a team. Affleck directs and Damon stars in “Air,” the new film about Nike’s courting of Michael Jordan, opening in theaters Wednesday. That film is only part of their new collaboration. It’s the first release from their new production company, Artists Equity. Affleck is the chief executive, Damon is head of content. Part of its mission is to give prominent crew and cast members a piece of profits.