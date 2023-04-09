ViewAudiences said let's go to the movie theater for " The Super Mario Bros. Movie " this weekend. The animated offering from Universal and Illumination powered up with $204.6 million in its first five days in 4,343 North American theaters, including $146.4 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates on...Full Article
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is a box office smash
