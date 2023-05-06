5 hurt after fire at Houston-area Shell petrochemical plant

Officials say five workers were hospitalized after a fire erupted at a petrochemical plant in the Houston area. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office say Friday the fire was at a Shell plant in Deer Park, a suburb east of Houston. The city of Deer Park said in an advisory that there was no shelter-in-place order for residents. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that the fire was caused by “a heat exchange between two heavy gas oils” and that the fire is contained and has diminished. Gonzalez said five contract workers were transported to a hospital “for precautionary reasons, largely due to heat.”