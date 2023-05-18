Wisconsin tribe to ask court to shut down oil pipeline

Attorneys for a Wisconsin Native American tribe are set to present their arguments that a federal judge should order an energy company to shut down an oil pipeline because rapid erosion could expose it and cause a massive oil spill on reservation land. In some places, the Bad River now flows less than 15 feet from where Enbridge's Line 5 is buried. The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa are worried that a spill could devastate their land, but Enbridge says a spill is unlikely and is asking the tribe to instead let it reinforce the riverbank, saying the pipeline is critical to the Great Lakes economy.