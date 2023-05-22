Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short

Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have a pivotal meeting coming up on the impasse over the debt ceiling. Washington is racing to strike a budget compromise and raise the nation’s borrowing limit in time to avert a devastating federal default. They're to meet face to face Monday afternoon. After a weekend of start-stop talks, both men appeared upbeat as they face a deadline, as soon as June 1, when the government could run out of cash to pay its bills. Back in the U.S. after the G-7 summit, Biden said his phone call with McCarthy earlier Sunday went well.

