Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying customers to space

Virgin Galactic has completed a final test flight before taking paying customers on brief trips to space. Six of the company's employees landed Thursday morning at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico after a flight that included a few minutes of weightlessness. The flight came nearly two years after founder Richard Branson beat fellow billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to space. Flights were grounded after that trip as federal aviation authorities investigated a mishap. The first commercial flight will be a science mission with the Italian Air Force. Next will come paying ticket holders who have been waiting years for their chance at weightlessness.