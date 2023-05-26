Stock market today: Asian markets mixed as US government debt talks push toward brink of default

Asian markets have turned mostly higher as a deadline looms for Congress to reach a deal on the U.S. government debt or face a potentially damaging default. U.S. futures and oil prices also advanced. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Thursday after chipmaker Nvidia gave a monster forecast for upcoming sales as it benefits from the rush into AI. Treasury yields rallied after reports suggested the U.S. economy is in better shape than feared. Talks on raising the U.S. debt ceiling continued Thursday while lawmakers left town for the Memorial Day holiday weekend just days before the U.S. could face an unprecedented default.