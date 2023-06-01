'Diablo IV' is almost here. What to know about the video game's coming release

The release of “Diablo IV” is right around the corner. Early access for the highly anticipated action role-playing game begins Thursday night — ahead of next week’s official launch. “Diablo IV” marks the latest installment of Blizzard Entertainment’s “Diablo” series. In April, Blizzard Entertainment parent company Activision Blizzard reported a net revenue of $2.38 billion for the first quarter of 2023 — up from $1.77 billion for the start of 2022. At the time, Activision noted that presales for “Diablo IV” were strong, pointing to successful public testing of the game. In January 2022, Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision — but, more than a year later, the blockbuster deal is still in jeopardy.