Oakland Athletics move to Las Vegas in flux as Nevada Legislature adjourns

A plan to help build a stadium for the Oakland Athletics in Las Vegas is in flux after Nevada lawmakers adjourned their four-month legislative session. The future of the contentious bill is now uncertain after the Democratic-controlled Legislature did not advance it before the midnight deadline as Monday turned to Tuesday. The proposal could potentially be considered in a special legislative session at a date to be determined later, where lawmakers would later vote on it. In a statement at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Republican Gov. Lombardo said he would call a special session and set the agenda later that morning.