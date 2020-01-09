Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pat Sajak Doesn't Care Who Replaces Him When He Leaves 'Wheel of Fortune'

TMZ.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Pat Sajak and Alex Trebek are in the same fam -- 'Wheel' and 'Jeopardy' are produced by the same company -- but they have very different end-of-game outlooks. We got Pat, along with the permanent and temp letter turners, Vanna White and Pat's…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vanna White hosts ’Wheel of Fortune’ for first time [Video]Vanna White hosts ’Wheel of Fortune’ for first time

Vanna White stepped away from the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ letter board and into the show’s hosting role for the first time in 37 years.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published

Vanna White Fills In For 'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak [Video]Vanna White Fills In For 'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak

Vanna White is filling in for host Pat Sajak while he recovers from an emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pat Sajak's Daughter Makes First Appearance on Wheel of Fortune in 24 Years

As Maggie Sajak put it, "S _ R P R _ S E !" Since Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak underwent emergency surgery to "correct a blocked intestine" in November...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Pat Sajak Doesn’t Care Who Replaces Him When He Leaves ‘Wheel of Fortune’ https://t.co/nnT34oFkzg 2 minutes ago

ArleneValledo

arlene valledo Pat Sajak Doesn’t Care Who Replaces Him When He Leaves ‘Wheel of Fortune’ https://t.co/tK8BmhXH7d 3 minutes ago

MishRadio

𝙼𝚒𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚎 𝙻𝚘𝚏𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚘 RT @TMZ: Pat Sajak Doesn't Care Who Replaces Him When He Leaves 'Wheel of Fortune' https://t.co/8TDjqzi1Wq 6 minutes ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics Pat Sajak Doesn't Care Who Replaces Him When He Leaves 'Wheel of Fortune' https://t.co/SCaeVPZp1Z 10 minutes ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Pat Sajak Doesn’t Care Who Replaces Him When He Leaves ‘Wheel of Fortune’ https://t.co/CGO2uySPkp https://t.co/O0lVK3yVAk 18 minutes ago

TMZ

TMZ Pat Sajak Doesn't Care Who Replaces Him When He Leaves 'Wheel of Fortune' https://t.co/8TDjqzi1Wq 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.