Trump Tweets Support to Iranian Protesters in Farsi

TMZ.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
President Trump just did something you might never have expected him to do -- tweet in another language ... and that language happens to be aimed at the people of Iran. DT took to Twitter Saturday with a message to the folks protesting in Tehran…
News video: Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters

Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters 01:11

 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters

President Trump: At least 4 embassies faced threats [Video]President Trump: At least 4 embassies faced threats

President Trump says Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was plotting attacks on at least 4 U.S. embassies.

War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives [Video]War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives

War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives. On Jan. 9, the United States House of Representatives voted in favor of passing a War Powers Resolution aimed at Donald Trump. . The vote..

Trump tweets support of Iranian anti-government protesters after Ukrainian passenger plane shot down

Anti-government protests erupted at Iranian universities across the country on Saturday, following Iran's claim that it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian...
FOXNews.com

The Assassination Of Iran’s Soleimani: Victory For Trump, Failure For The US? – Analysis

By Pieter-Jan Dockx* On 3 January, a US drone strike near Baghdad airport killed Major General Qasem Soleimani of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps...
Eurasia Review

Tweets about this

mfiksman

Mikhail Deplorable MAGA Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit https://t.co/m17g88zM0W 34 seconds ago

pdstevenage

Paul Stevenage MBE RT @thehill: Trump tweets message of support to Iranian protestors in Farsi: "Your courage is inspiring" https://t.co/oe6NFWewD5 https://t.… 4 minutes ago

baquantam

Gayi Baquantam RT @CNNPolitics: President Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters after Tehran admits to unintentionally shooting down Ukrainian plane… 5 minutes ago

MissRoseO

Carolyn Rose RT @mitchellvii: Trump tweets support for the Iranian people in Farsi? Amazing. 6 minutes ago

MILTONESPINOZAF

MEF🇨🇷🇺🇸🇮🇱#WWG1WGA, #MAGA, God is good💓 RT @mitchellvii: Trump tweets support for the Iranian people in Farsi? Amazing. https://t.co/YZHWmwvNTg 7 minutes ago

EwRmadrid

ENGLISH with RAYMOND #English with Raymond Top News Item - Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters after Tehran admits to unintenti… https://t.co/v8nyUKsmnC 13 minutes ago

peacelily1121

K. Washington Selective protest support by 45. Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters after Tehran admits to unintentionall… https://t.co/MSiCd1INhr 13 minutes ago

fakessh

fakessh Trump tweets support of Iranian anti-government protesters after Ukrainian passenger plane shot down https://t.co/xqp5ElV3SU 29 minutes ago

