Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Back Together on his Birthday

TMZ.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik apparently are fans of going back to what you know ... because they're back together again. Gigi and Zayn hit up il Buco restaurant in New York City Saturday night. Gigi's sis, Bella, and Anwar's GF, Dua Lipa, tagged…
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spark rumours of reunion [Video]Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spark rumours of reunion

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spark rumours of reunion The couple - who dated from November 2015 to March 2018 before briefly rekindling their romance a few months later - have fuelled speculation they are..

Cooking clues suggest Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik are back together [Video]Cooking clues suggest Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik are back together

Gigi Hadid has fuelled rumours that she and Zayn Malik are back together after sharing a photo of herself cooking a dish devised by the singer's mum on Instagram.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik confirm their reunion

New York, Jan 12 (IANS) Model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik looked loved up while celebrating the latter's birthday.
Sify

Gigi Hadid & On-Again Boyfriend Zayn Malik Celebrate His Birthday in NYC!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back on! The 24-year-old model held on close to the 27-year-old singer as they headed to dinner on Saturday night (January 11) in...
Just Jared Jr

