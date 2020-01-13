Global  

Prince Harry and Prince Williams Shoot Down Feud Rumors

AceShowbiz Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The royal officials respond to the internet chatters suggesting that the Duke of Sussex is feuding with his older brother, the Duke of Cambridge, following the Sussexes' royal exit.
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince William Told A Friend He And Prince Harry Are 'Separate Entities'

Prince William Told A Friend He And Prince Harry Are 'Separate Entities' 00:32

 Prince Harry announced he and Meghan Markle will “step back” as senior members of the royal family. Prince Williams then spoke to a friend about his feelings toward Prince Harry after his announcement. Williams told a friend: "I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that...

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry & Prince William's Royal Rift Rumors Confirmed By Friend Who Spoke All About Their 'Dispute'

Journalist Tom Bradby, who is friends with Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan Markle and accompanied them on their royal tour in Africa, is speaking out...
Just Jared

Princes William, Harry deny 'offensive' report that bullying led to Meghan and Harry's drastic decision

Prince William and Prince Harry formed a united front to deny recent rumors that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s behavior played a role in Harry and Meghan...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Sify

