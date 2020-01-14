Global  

Penn St. FB Accused of Violent Sexual Hazing, 'I'm Going to Sandusky You'

TMZ.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
A former Penn State football player is suing the University -- claiming star players violently hazed younger players ... and made sexual threats invoking noted child rapist Jerry Sandusky. The man behind the suit is Isaiah Humphries -- a defensive…
